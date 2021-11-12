Alberta clipper to sweep through state this weekend; DSU football team bus involved in crash

The first snow accumulations and slippery roads of the season can catch drivers off-guard, and the storm system that swept through the Bismarck-Mandan area Thursday night was no exception.

Another system expected to move through the area late Friday and early Saturday will be “fast-moving and pretty dynamic,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale said.

The Bismarck Police Department responded to 23 crashes between 9 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. That’s more than double the five-year daily average of 9.5.

“The first snowfall there’s always more crashes,” Gardiner said. “We can see them go up when there’s bad weather.”

Most of the crashes involved two vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to five crashes in the Bismarck-Mandan area from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas. None was of a serious nature.

“Motorists simply need to slow down and pay attention to the road conditions and other motorists around them,” Kadrmas said.

Football bus crash

Two people were injured when the SUV they were in went out of control on an icy Interstate 94 and was struck by a bus hauling the Dickinson State University football team.

Miguel Gascal, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, was eastbound near Crystal Springs about 9:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control of a 2006 Lincoln Navigator and entered the median, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Navigator came back to the eastbound lane and was struck by a bus driven by Terrence Johnson, 65, of Belfield. Both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch.

Gascal and a passenger in the SUV, 62-year-old Amalia Vasquez, of Michoacan, Mexico, were injured, though the extent of the injuries was not clear. None of the 38 players and coaches on the bus was injured.

The crash is under investigation by the patrol.

Alberta clipper

The slick conditions were the result of 1.2 inches of snow and 0.06 of an inch of precipitation that fell overnight, according to Gale. The Bismarck area dodged the higher accumulations that hit the northeast part of the state. Grand Forks reported 3 ½ inches of snow. Fargo got closer to an inch.

The storm system that moved east out of the U.S. Rockies and brought the first accumulating snow to many parts of North Dakota will be followed by a system that will move southeast out of the Canadian Rockies.

"Cold air will descend from Canada into the north-central states and bring another round of snowfall to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Great Lakes region this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.

The Alberta clipper system is expected to bring more snow to central and eastern North Dakota, with a mix of rain and snow along the South Dakota border. Most areas are expected to be above freezing Saturday, which would limit snow accumulation. The greater chance for accumulating snow is in eastern North Dakota.

A wintry mix is expected across western and south-central North Dakota on Saturday morning, with ice accumulation from freezing rain possible, according to the National Weather Service. The potential for ice in Bismarck-Mandan is rated high. A transition to just rain or snow is forecast for the afternoon.

“It won’t be just snow this time -- there’s a chance for every type of precipitation, including sleet and freezing rain,” Gale said, adding that “It’ll be a messy day."

Windy conditions early Friday dropped wind chills into the single digits across western and central North Dakota. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan this weekend should reach into the 40s, and southwest North Dakota could see temperatures in the 50s. Breezy conditions will persist into Saturday, but the wind won't be near as strong as the plus-40 mph gusts that prevailed late in the workweek.

Bismarck-Mandan could see back-to-back days of highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, before a cold front passes through Tuesday night.

