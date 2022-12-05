Accumulating snow expected in North Dakota this week; white Christmas is likely

Two waves of snow and some bitter-cold temperatures are in store for North Dakota this week, furthering the already good chance of a white Christmas for most parts of the state.

The first round of snow was forecast for Monday night and the second for Tuesday, with a break in the precipitation during the day Tuesday.

"The first wave will have slightly more snow, with 1 to 2 inches across much of the west and central, while the second wave will bring an additional inch or so of accumulation," the National Weather Service said. "Snow should be tapering off early Wednesday morning."

Bismarck-Mandan is in the area of "high" probability for at least 2 inches of snow. Areas along the South Dakota border and the Minot area to the north have a "medium" chance, with far northern North Dakota having a "low" chance, the weather service said.

But the north could see low temperatures early Wednesday around minus 20 degrees as cold air from Canada blankets the state, forecasters said. Overnight lows in Bismarck-Mandan are expected to be around 5 below. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the metro area should be in the teens.

"We then warm up back to near normal for the end of the workweek," the weather service said.

Bismarck-Mandan highs should be in the 20s beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend, according to the forecast. That's about normal for this time of year.

White Christmas?

Looking ahead, AccuWeather's annual "white Christmas forecast" shows that nearly all of North Dakota has a high chance of having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday. That's not a big surprise, given the historical probability of greater than 75%, and given the blizzard last month that dumped up to 2 feet of snow in a wide region.

The southeast and northwestern corners of the state have a medium chance of a white Christmas, AccuWeather reported.

Christmas Day itself is expected to be dry across the state, though Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the Northern Plains is a "big area to watch" because a storm track could set up across the region right around the holiday.

Any snow that falls in the Northern Plains during December is likely to stick around because of the cold, AccuWeather said.

Postal plea

The U.S. Postal Service is asking residents to keep mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice for letter carriers.

The Postal Service asks customers to clear enough snow from curbside mailboxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver mail and drive away.

Walkways should be clear enough for traction to avoid slips, trips or falls. Steps should be clear of snow and ice and be in good repair. Overhangs also should be clear of snow and ice.