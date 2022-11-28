Abrupt cooldown, blustery conditions in store for North Dakota

A storm system rolling out of the Rockies is bringing cold and blustery conditions to North Dakota after temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The multifaceted system is expected to bring severe weather including tornadoes to the South on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the northern U.S., the main issues will be high winds and colder air, according to AccuWeather.

The system will strengthen as it moves from the Colorado Rockies on Monday to the Great Lakes area on Tuesday.

"As this storm tracks from the western U.S. to the Midwest, a surge of bitter air from Canada will work its way in and make many areas feel more like the dead of winter rather than late November," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

Wind gusts on Monday were expected to be as strong as 40 mph in western North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures in the Bismarck-Mandan area were forecast to go from the 30s on Monday to the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold northern air sweeps in -- about 30 degrees colder than Bismarck's Friday high of 47 degrees.

"Expect much colder conditions on Tuesday as wind chills will struggle to rise above zero. Cold temperatures remain in place on Wednesday with a brief warmup likely on Thursday," the weather service said.

Highs aren't forecast to get out of the 20s the rest of the week in the metro area, however. Normal for this time of year is highs in the 30s.