A snowier winter expected in western North Dakota, but that won't take much

Trusted weather sources believe central and western North Dakota will have a snowier winter than last year, though that prediction isn't exactly a leap.

Bismarck last winter saw 16.7 inches of snow, when 50.5 inches is the norm, according to the National Weather Service.

"Even if we have a kind of normal snow season this year, it'll probably feel relatively harsh compared to last year," said Corey King, emergency response specialist at the weather service office in Bismarck.

The lack of snow last winter means some people might not be prepared as this winter begins, said Meteorologist Megan Jones, climate program leader in Bismarck.

"You especially want to be paying attention for that first winter storm," she said. "You just want to be prepared for what that could bring, since we haven't had to deal with it in a while."

Consensus on cold

Winter outlooks from the National Weather Service, AccuWeather and The Old Farmer's Almanac agree on one prediction for the Northern Plains -- it's likely to be colder than normal.

“If you live in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes, I think you really have to pay attention to the cold shots that come down," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, referring to arctic air blasting down from Canada.

A weather phenomenon known as La Nina -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean that influences weather -- is expected to result in the jet stream dipping down into the central United States.

"This makes it much easier for the cold air in Alaska and western Canada to be pulled into the continental U.S.," Jones said.

The La Nina is expected to peak in intensity in January, with the greatest impacts in February and March.

"We're looking at, this is going to be happening in the middle, late winter and then heading into spring," Jones said.

Last year also was a La Nina winter, but it peaked earlier in the season and "We're looking at a different setup" this year, she said.

"You'll also remember that last winter did not exactly go as expected -- we certainly were not colder for most of the winter," Jones said.

Surmising snow

There's even more unpredictability when it comes to La Nina's influence on precipitation.

"It can be easy to fall into this trap of 'colder and snowier' when we have a La Nina, when we're really only thinking colder," Jones said. But she added, "My gut is kind of telling me normal to above-normal precipitation" this winter.

That's due to several factors, including that snow totals have been trending upward in recent years.

For example, from 1981-2020 in Bismarck, snowfall during the meteorological winter -- December through February -- averaged 26.3 inches. In the 1991-2020 period, that increased to 26.5 inches. That trend also holds true for Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot and Williston, with all of those cities seeing bigger increases than Bismarck. Dickinson, for example, went from 15.6 inches to 22.3 inches.

Data for previous back-to-back La Ninas also indicate a better chance for a snowier winter in North Dakota the second year.

Jones said all potential outcomes are possible -- above-normal, normal or below-normal precipitation. But "climatologically, it's very unlikey we have as little or less snow than last winter," she said.

AccuWeather also predicts snowy spells this winter, with Pastelok saying "It's going to be a busy one in the Northern Plains." And The Old Farmer's Almanac outlook for central and western North Dakota predicts above-normal snowfall. It calls for snowy periods in late December, early to mid-January, and the last third of March.

Christmas outlook

There might not be a lot of snow around Bismarck-Mandan for Christmas.

A large part of the country is experiencing an unusual December warmup, according to AccuWeather.

"The pattern looks to remain quite mild in the Plains, Midwest, mid-Atlantic and the Southeast during the period from Dec. 18-22," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, adding that storms moving across Western states are expected to pull mild Pacific air over the Plains.

There might still be brief southward intrusions of cold air into central states, but warmth should dominate in the region through Christmas, Roys said.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.