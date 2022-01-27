A roller coaster weather ride: January in North Dakota full of extremes

Dramatic swings in temperature have been the norm this month in North Dakota, and forecasters say the trend will continue into February.

Meanwhile, precipitation has tapered off this month after a snowy December, slowing the pace of recovery from prolonged drought and putting further stress on livestock and wildlife.

North Dakota has seen it all this month. There have been winds near hurricane force and arctic blasts that led to blizzards and wind chills as low as minus 59 degrees in Bowbells, but there also have been stretches of springlike weather.

Sometimes, the changes have been abrupt. Last week, the temperature in Bismarck went from 41 degrees above zero Tuesday morning to 9 degrees below zero Wednesday morning -- a 27-hour swing of 50 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.

This week saw another fluctuation, though less extreme. The temperature went from 32 degrees early Monday to minus 9 early Tuesday, then rose to 10 above late that day -- a swing of 41 degrees immediately followed by one of 19 degrees in the opposite direction.

And it's not just North Dakota.

"Many places in the Northern Plains have had 30-, 40- or even 50-degree changes over just a day or two at multiple times this month," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Anglin said the roller coaster weather pattern isn't all that unusual -- it's just been a while since North Dakota has experienced one.

"What happens is we get a (Alberta) clipper system that comes down from Canada and brings that cold air. That cold air either stalls and sticks around, or we get a westerly push from the Northern Rockies that pushes in just enough warm air to give us a tease until the next clipper comes down," Anglin said.

The current warming trend is expected to last into early next week, with weekend highs in Bismarck-Mandan in the 30s but cooling to the single digits by midweek with overnight lows dropping below zero again.

Drought and crops

Bismarck had gotten 5.7 inches of snow this month as of early Thursday, 2 inches less than normal, according to the weather service. Ample snowfall in December means the city is still 6.4 inches above average since the start of meteorological winter, which spans December through February.

A Christmas holiday weekend storm dropped significant snow across North Dakota and cut into drought that blanketed much of the state all of last year. But the pace of recovery has slowed this month. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows little change from the previous week. Most of central North Dakota remains in moderate drought, with the southwest in severe drought and the northwest in extreme drought.

"Despite some snow on the High Plains late in the drought-monitoring period, the general theme was toward gradually worsening drought conditions," U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote.

"Even in the Dakotas, where some drought recovery has occurred in recent months, topsoil moisture was greater than 40% very short to short," he said. "In addition, stock water supplies in North Dakota were reported to be 50% very short to short."

The latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, released Monday, rates 82% of North Dakota's winter wheat crop in fair to good condition. Cattle and calf conditions are 89% fair to good, with death loss mostly average to light. But hay and other feed supplies are rated only 37% adequate and 38% short.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week reminded ranchers that the deadline to apply for aid through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for 2021 grazing losses due to drought or wildfire is Jan. 31, this coming Monday.

All 53 counties in North Dakota have met drought severity levels that trigger eligibility for the program.

“Severe to extreme drought conditions in North Dakota have resulted in significant economic hardships for our agricultural producers, and livestock producers are no exception,” said Brian Haugen, acting state executive director for the Farm Service Agency in North Dakota.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3nZ8OrR.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Drought and wildlife

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department this week urged outdoors enthusiasts to be mindful of not further stressing wildlife, given that drought has cut into available habitat and food sources this winter.

“People in North Dakota want to have fun in winter because we have four or five months of it, which means we've got a lot of people out shed (antler) hunting, riding snowmobiles and track machines, snowshoes, those kinds of things,” Wildlife Division Chief Casey Anderson said. “It's important, the tougher the winter is, that people are cognizant about where wildlife are and really view wildlife from a distance."

Anderson advised that shed hunters wait until later in the spring, and that snowmobile riders try to avoid shelterbelts and other wooded habitat.

“Those areas can be fun to ride because that's where the drifts are, but people also have to realize that there could be deer or other wildlife within those areas that are using that for thermal cover and a windbreak," he said. "And so, every time you push them out, it increases the amount of energy they expend to survive the next day.”

Looking ahead

AccuWeather has started looking ahead to spring, even before Groundhog Day next Wednesday, when Punxsutawney Phil traditionally emerges from his burrow in Pennsylvania and predicts based on his shadow, or lack thereof, whether there will be six more months of winter.

AccuWeather Lead U.S. Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said he thinks the groundhog won't see his shadow, indicating that spring will be around the corner. But that might not be the case for all regions of the country.

"I think it's the northern tier of the nation where winter is going to hang on a little longer, especially across the Pacific Northwest, Northern Rockies and into the High Plains states," he said.

AccuWeather predicts lower-than-normal temperatures for most of North Dakota in February and March, with the weather turning toward spring in late March in the south and in April in the rest of the state.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

