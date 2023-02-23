A multiday storm that dropped more than half a foot of snow on Bismarck and led to blizzard conditions in southeastern North Dakota wound down on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service began easing weather warnings; closed interstates reopened between Bismarck and Fargo, and Fargo to the South Dakota border; and flights resumed at the Bismarck Airport.

Bismarck received 3.2 inches of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, according to weather service Meteorological Technician Jim Assid, after getting 4.5 inches on Tuesday -- a city record for that date. This week's storm has pushed Bismarck's snow total for the winter past 5 feet -- more than 2 feet above normal. The city's record snowfall for an entire winter is about 8 ½ feet, in 1996-97.

The storm also pushed Bismarck's existing snowpack back above the 1 foot mark. The city from mid-December to early February set a record with 54 consecutive days of a snowpack measuring at least 12 inches, thanks to several early winter storms. The official snow depth as of Wednesday was 13 inches -- putting the city at 104 straight days with a snowpack of at least 6 inches. The record for that level is 108 days in the winter of 1996-97.

The moisture will be welcome. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, showed all of North Dakota as being abnormally dry or in some form of drought. Most of Burleigh and Morton counties is in the abnormally dry category. Much of the rest of the state, including the southeast, is in moderate drought.

This week's precipitation will be factored into next week's map. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the federal Agriculture Department.

The dynamic storm impacted U.S. cities from coast to coast. Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday had its snowiest day in 80 years, while on the other side of the country New Hampshire law officers responded to dozens of crashes, according to AccuWeather. In between, Minneapolis got more than a foot of snow, snarling traffic and impacting flights at the city's hub airport. That led to the cancellation of several flights into and out of Bismarck early Thursday, but most afternoon flights were listed as on time.

Arctic air that has blanketed the state for much of the week, dropping daily high temperatures below zero and overnight wind chills to the minus 30s and 40s, should ease by the weekend. High temps in the Bismarck-Mandan area are forecast in the low-to-mid 20s on Saturday and in the lower 30s on Sunday and Monday. As a comparison, Wednesday's high in Bismarck was minus 6.

Gate struck

A Florida trucker was cited for careless driving when his rig crashed into a road closure gate on Interstate 94 in Bismarck about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The interstate was closed from Bismarck to Fargo at the time.

Nieman Arias, 44, of Miami, was traveling east in his semitrailer when he encountered the gate at Exit 161 and was unable to stop, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash damaged both the gate and semi. No injuries were reported.

Flood outlook

The latest spring flood potential outlook from the weather service, released Thursday, indicates a near-normal flood risk in the Missouri River Basin above Lake Sakakawea, including for ice jam flooding.

Runoff below Garrison Dam is not expected to be enough to create flood problems; there is still a risk of ice jam flooding, but it's considered below normal.

"Soils across the basin are quite dry. Along with the soils being dry, the insulating effect of the early snow has kept the soils under the snow warmer than one would expect based on the overall colder-than-normal December and slightly warmer-than-normal January," the outlook states. "These warm and dry soils will allow infiltration of rainfall and meltwater from the spring snowmelt season under all but the most extreme of melt conditions."

The outlook is not meant to be a forecast, but a look at the probabilities of flooding over the next 90 days given current conditions. The agency updates them regularly heading into spring. The spring melt season typically is around the second to fourth week of March. The next outlook is scheduled for March 9.