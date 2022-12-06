1st of 2 rounds of snow covers Bismarck-Mandan for morning commute; frigid air on the way

Up to 3 inches of snow fell in the Bismarck-Mandan area in the overnight hours of early Tuesday, with a second wave expected to drop another inch or two by Wednesday morning.

The additional snow was forecast mostly along and south of Interstate 94, to the South Dakota border.

"There could be some bands of higher snow amounts, up to around 4 inches, but uncertainty remains in where the heavier bands may develop," the National Weather Service said. "Use caution while traveling today through Wednesday."

Bismarck so far this season has received about 2 feet of snow -- nearly double the norm, according to weather service data. Much of it fell during the Nov. 10 blizzard. Last year at this time the capital city had received only about 3 inches.

Wind was light early Tuesday and travel conditions were mostly seasonal for the morning commute, though the light, fluffy snow made roads slick in some areas. The state Department of Transportation's travel map showed snow-covered roads across North Dakota, but no travel advisories were in place.

Some snowfall totals posted by the weather service included 2 inches in Glen Ullin, 3 inches in the Jamestown region, 3.3 inches in Burleigh County southeast of Bismarck, 4 inches in Elgin and 4.6 inches in Hazen.

Cold air will flow in from the north on the backside of the snow systems.

"Tonight through Wednesday morning arctic air will drop temperatures into the single digits below zero along the South Dakota border, to around 20 below zero along the international border," the weather service said. "Wind chills could approach 40 below zero along the international border early Wednesday morning."

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan called for an overnight low around minus 5 degrees, and a high temperature Wednesday of about 10 above with wind chills around 20 below. Highs should be in the teens and 20s the rest of the week. Normal for this time of year in the metro area is a high around 30.