Watching from afar as coronavirus panic consumes my hometown

It takes eight minutes to drive from my childhood home to the hospital where the first coronavirus patient to die in the United States passed away Saturday outside Seattle.
My parents see doctors there, I did growing up, and Sunday morning, an ambulance transported my grandma to the hospital’s emergency room after a possible stroke.
While she received care at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Wash., so did a second coronavirus patient.
That patient, an elderly woman like my grandma, is one of more than 50 residents and workers at a nearby long-term care facility who are showing symptoms of the new coronavirus. So far, tests indicate that the woman and an employee have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
My grandma does not live at the facility, known as the Life Care Center of Kirkland, and that’s something of a miracle. She’s in an assisted living facility a couple miles away. But Life Care is one of the places my mom toured last year after my grandma fell and needed to move out of her house.
I can’t help but worry about my grandma amid the outbreak. She has a compromised immune system and gets sick easily. I imagine some of the residents at Life Care are in a similar situation, and the anxiety must be high among the families of those living and working there. In an effort to stop the virus from spreading, Life Care has banned visitors.
It’s hard to fathom what that would mean for my family if the virus had spread through my grandma’s facility instead. My grandma receives specialized care from outside workers, and my mom is one of her primary caregivers, stopping by almost daily. If visitors were banned, would there be enough staff to help my grandma get out of bed? Change clothes? Bathe? What if she fell again? How long would it take before someone would find her?
My mind has gone down a rabbit hole of doomsday scenarios. They aren’t likely to happen, I know. But my family has to prepare for that possibility, just in case.
You have free articles remaining.
Fortunately, my grandma is doing OK. The doctors do not think she had a stroke. My mom told me the emergency room wasn’t busy, but she overheard nurses discussing what to tell someone who had called in, concerned they could have the virus. The staff decided that the person should call their primary care physician to be screened for the flu before coming into the hospital for coronavirus testing.
On the way into the emergency room, my mom saw a sign for the hospital’s critical care unit and wondered if that’s where the coronavirus patients receive treatment.
“I’m not worried about it, but it was definitely on my mind,” she said of her proximity to the virus.
Meanwhile, the hype about the coronavirus has reached a new high in the Seattle area. The night before my grandma's hospital visit, my mom texted me, “We are 3 miles from ground zero here in the U.S.” She sent me a photo of the TV showing footage of bare shelves in a drugstore. She said some grocery stores are out of bottled water and a local Costco ran out of toilet paper.
Just last week, a high school in the school district I graduated from closed for two days after it came to light that an employee had traveled internationally with a family member who fell ill. Crews worked to scrub down everything in the building before it opened back up to students. In the end, neither the school worker nor family member caught the virus.
It’s surreal watching all this from afar in Bismarck. As a young resident of a rural state, I’m not panicked about the virus impacting my health. I don’t know if it will even reach North Dakota. A few weeks ago, I spoke to an infectious disease expert at Sanford Medical Center who told me that treatment for people who experience a mild case of the virus might simply involve staying home. That’s helped me feel at ease as I watch the Seattle area jump into action.
Although I don’t feel much of a threat, I find myself obsessively washing my hands lately. I try to avoid touching door knobs. After seeing the shelves empty back home, I admit that I added extra canned goods, pasta and litter for my cat to my cart when I visited the grocery store this weekend.
What’s frustrating about the virus, for me, is the uncertainty. I’m supposed to fly to Washington for Easter to visit my grandma. I feel a nagging concern that the virus could become more widespread in the Seattle area by then or that air travel to the region could present new risks. I’m hoping for the best because, at this point, I’d really just like to give my grandma a hug.
I recognize that accounts like this one can contribute to people’s fears about the virus, and I don’t want to cause anyone to panic or worry excessively. I encourage you to heed the advice of public health experts. Not sure where to start? Try the North Dakota Department of Health website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.