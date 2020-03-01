Watching from afar as coronavirus panic consumes my hometown

It’s hard to fathom what that would mean for my family if the virus had spread through my grandma’s facility instead. My grandma receives specialized care from outside workers, and my mom is one of her primary caregivers, stopping by almost daily. If visitors were banned, would there be enough staff to help my grandma get out of bed? Change clothes? Bathe? What if she fell again? How long would it take before someone would find her?

My mind has gone down a rabbit hole of doomsday scenarios. They aren’t likely to happen, I know. But my family has to prepare for that possibility, just in case.

Fortunately, my grandma is doing OK. The doctors do not think she had a stroke. My mom told me the emergency room wasn’t busy, but she overheard nurses discussing what to tell someone who had called in, concerned they could have the virus. The staff decided that the person should call their primary care physician to be screened for the flu before coming into the hospital for coronavirus testing.

On the way into the emergency room, my mom saw a sign for the hospital’s critical care unit and wondered if that’s where the coronavirus patients receive treatment.

“I’m not worried about it, but it was definitely on my mind,” she said of her proximity to the virus.