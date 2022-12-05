Voters OK $9 million expansion, renovation project for Wilton school

The Wilton Public School is ready to expand after voters approved a multimillion-dollar bond measure.

The result of the Nov. 15 election was certified last week; 61% of 274 voters said yes to renovating and expanding the school in the town about half an hour north of Bismarck.

“To be honest it’s still sinking in,” Superintendent Andrew Jordan said.

The upgrades to the school will cost just under $9 million, but they will give Wilton’s staff much-needed room.

The district has grown from 225 students to 281 over the last 10 years. The school has needed to add portable classrooms, which have no bathrooms, and has had specialists work out of rooms as small as closets to keep up with the number of students.

The upgrades are "long overdue and much-needed,” said Carissa Axt, the agricultural education teacher.

Axt has seen her classroom sizes triple in her eight years at Wilton. During her first year teaching in 2014, her smallest class was three students and the largest was seven. Today, her smallest class is nine students and the largest is 24.

The shop, where class projects are done, is also where she teaches all of her classes.

“Twenty-four bodies in this amount of space makes projects really difficult,” Axt said.

Additions to the school will be a new dining room and a new section dedicated to middle school and high school students. The science and agriculture classrooms will be the main focus of renovations. With these changes, the expanded school will be able to hold 450 students.

The community of about 720 people is "super-excited, especially for teachers,” Jordan said. “And it’s coming at a good time.”

Wilton is expecting a new housing development within five years. Jordan believes this solidifies the case for the expansion and renovations.

The district plans to begin the bidding process early next spring and start construction midsummer. The upgraded school should be ready for students in August 2024.