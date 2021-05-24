Vision Zero officials set 'Click It for Coffee' in Mandan

North Dakota's Transportation Department is launching a new event as part of its Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on state roads.

"Click It for Coffee" is scheduled at Balancing Goat Coffee Co. in Mandan on Tuesday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers wearing their seat belt will receive $1 off their order and a coupon for $1 off their next order.