Veterans Day closings announced

Bismarck, Mandan, Burleigh County and Morton County offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day.

It's also a state and federal holiday, and there will be no mail delivery or collection. U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed.

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools will be closed. Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University and United Tribes Technical College don't have classes.

Garbage and recycling pickup isn't affected, and both the Bismarck and Mandan landfills will be open.

