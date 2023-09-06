Bismarck family members of a Minot teenager who served and died in World War II are holding a public ceremony Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

A military funeral will be held for Pfc. Donovan Walton, who enlisted in the Marines when he was not yet 18 with papers his father signed, according to the family.

Walton served in the Asia-Pacific theater during the war. He was being transported back to the U.S. for medical attention when the plane crashed in July 1944, killing everyone on board. The soldiers were buried in a mass grave in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Missouri, according to the family.

Walton is listed on a memorial marker at the Morton County Courthouse and has a headstone at the Veterans Cemetery, but the family never received military medals he earned. The funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday is to include a presentation of the medals.