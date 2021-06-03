Valley City tops Jamestown

Thoreson said that fast start helped them calm their nerves. It gave Valley City confidence that it could beat a Jamestown team that swept the Hi-Liners 6-4 and 19-3 in a regular season meeting back in April.

“It started off a little — we were all tense,” Thoreson said. “We got that win on Saturday against West Fargo. And now we’re all nervous here, coming all the way from Valley City. But we all settled down.

“This game really fire-starts us. We lost bad the first time we played Jamestown and this gives us the confidence going into tomorrow. We know that we can do it.”

Thoreson reached in all four plate appearances. She was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and reached on a strike-three wild pitch. She drove in Schaefer’s courtesy runner and Diegel with a triple to right to extend the Hi-Liners lead to 10-3 in the sixth.

“I think I kind of surprised myself a little bit (with the triple),” Thoreson said. “I slowly ran to first, but we picked it up and we got there. It was a shock to the system, but I got there.”

Diegel was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs for Valley City, while Mielke was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Jada Nelson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jamestown leadoff hitter McKenna Jackson was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Ella Roaldson, Jenna Fischer, Addisyn Douty, and Marin Rasmussen all had one hit each for the Jays.

