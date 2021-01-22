Vaccine clinic slots available in Bismarck

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has appointments available for people 75 and older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health department is holding two clinics to administer the vaccine, one on Tuesday and one on Feb. 2. All spots for Tuesday's clinic are full. To register for the Feb. 2 clinic, go to: http://bit.ly/2MfXkjK.

Email bbph@bismarcknd.gov or call 701-355-1540 for help securing a time slot.

Both available COVID-19 vaccines require two doses several weeks apart. Second dose appointments will be made at the vaccine clinic.