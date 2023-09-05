The 53rd annual United Tribes Technical College International Powwow begins Friday, with other events including a Tribal Leader Summit starting Tuesday.

UTTC hosts an annual celebration for Native Americans and non-Natives to network and come together on business and learning opportunities and competitive sports activities, according to information provided by the college.

Events taking place alongside the powwow include a softball tournament, golf tournament, basketball tournament and the Thunderbird run, UTTC College Relations Director Brent Kleinjan said.

“(The powwow) brings the community together and it’s a huge economic driver,” he said. “It’s a big community event and we take the profits from it and give it to students through scholarships.”

The international event, which includes arts and crafts and food vendors, will take place at the Lone Star Veterans Arena on UTTC’s campus. Attendance is expected to be between 8,000 and 10,000 people, Kleinjan said.

Grand Entries will be held Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. A free barbecue will be provided Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and a free buffalo feed will be provided Sunday at 4 p.m.

Youth day will be held Friday. Roughly 1,500 fourth-grade students from Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools are invited to attend the powwow in an educational manner, according to Kleinjan.

The 2023 Tribal Leadership Summit, that runs from Tuesday through part of Thursday, will feature opening remarks by Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Chairman Jamie Azure and dignitary remarks by Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The summit features a keynote addresses by Naomi Miguel and John EchoHawk, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.

Miguel, Tohono O’odham, is executive director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Education Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Native Americans and Strengthening Tribal Colleges and Universities. EchoHawk, Pawnee, is executive director of the Native American Rights Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of Indian tribes, organizations and Individuals.

Portions of the summit are open to the public such as the vendor trade show, pre-conference sessions or a climate change and environmental justice event.

The environmental justice event will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center. No registration is required.

More information about the summit is at https://summit.uttc.edu.

Snow Country Prison memorial

A ground blessing ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday for the Snow Country Prison Japanese American Memorial.

The construction underway south of the Main Education Building honors the Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II at the UTTC campus, formerly Fort Lincoln.

The fort was converted into a U.S. Department of Justice detention facility in 1941 where more than 1,100 first generation Japanese Americans and 750 second generation Japanese Americans were incarcerated, according to a page on UTTC’s website. German merchant seamen and German nationals were also imprisoned at Snow Country Prison.

The memorial is supported by a grant from the Japanese American Confinement Sites program of the National Park Service, MASS Design Group and UTTC.

The memorial will feature a wall containing the names of the Japanese internees held at the prison and the design resembles the craft of kintsugi — a process in Japanese ceramics that mends broken pottery with gold-dusted lacquer.