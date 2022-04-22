USDA to invest $35 million in North Dakota infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $35 million in loans and grants to support solar projects, rural electric cooperatives, and infrastructure hit by severe weather in North Dakota.

USDA Rural Development State Director Erin Oban announced the recipients of the funding assistance Friday.

A $10,000 grant will go to Jamie Zins of McKenzie, who owns a woodworking shop and will install solar panels to support the business.

A $11,000 grant will go to the Ulmer Ranch hunting outfitting business near Flasher to install solar panels.

A $13.8 million loan will support new power lines and smart grid technologies for KEM Electric Cooperative, which is based in Linton and serves Burleigh, Emmons, Kidder, Logan and McIntosh counties.

The city of Napoleon will receive a $590,000 loan and a $380,000 grant to replace sewer mains and install a gravity outlet to address issues with the city's aging clay pipes. The city is also receiving a $480,000 loan and a $776,000 grant to replace its water tower.

The city of Richardton will receive a $2.8 million loan for street and storm sewer improvements.

Other loan and grant money will go toward communities and businesses in north-central and eastern North Dakota.

