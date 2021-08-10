 Skip to main content
United Way Day of Caring to involve 500 people, 60 projects
012618-nws-united-way-2 (copy)

Jenna Gullo, executive director of the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way

 Mike McCleary

About 500 volunteers will be taking on more than 60 service projects in the Bismarck-Mandan area Wednesday as part of United Way’s Day of Caring.

The program is in its 21st year of connecting community-minded people and businesses with area nonprofits and neighbors in need. More than 100 local businesses support the event through sponsorships or in-kind donations, or by providing lunches or offering employees a paid volunteer day.

“United Way’s Day of Caring is a great way to reengage with the community and give back," said Jena Gullo, executive director of Missouri Slope Areawide United Way. "Our volunteers are everyday heroes, lending a helping hand and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars for the nonprofits in our community.” 

This year’s projects in Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding communities include landscaping at TR4 Heart & Soul, cleaning Little Free Pantries, repairing picnic tables at the United Way Emergency Homeless Shelter, painting at the ND Adult & Teen Challenge and pulling weeds at the Burleigh County Senior Adults Program.

“While we’re excited to begin returning back to our pre-COVID levels, we’re taking steps to ensure smaller gatherings of people," Gullo said. "In a normal year there would be over 1,300 volunteers contributing to this effort.”

The event will get underway with breakfast at Shiloh Christian School beginning at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet with their team captains and pick-up free T-shirts. The day will conclude with a volunteer appreciation party sponsored by The Pier from 3:30-6 p.m.

