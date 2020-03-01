You are the owner of this article.
United Tribes women win region title, men fall to DCTC
United Tribes women win region title, men fall to DCTC

The United Tribes basketball teams split the NJCAA Division II Region XIII championship games on Sunday.

In Ironwood, Mich., the Thunderbird women captured the region crown for the second straight season with a 76-60 victory over Gogebic.

United Tribes made the 540-mile trip count with a dominant second quarter. The Thunderbirds outscored the Samsons 26-8 in the period and never relinquished control.

Bismarck High product Hannah Golus poured in 23 points to lead United Tribes. Golus also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Jasmyne Two Moons had 13 points and four assists. Karissa DuShane and Amryn Brown combined for 20 points, with 10 each. Kierra Johnson dished out six of the Thunderbirds’ 20 assists to go with her eight points.

The Thunderbirds host the district championship game on Saturday for a trip to nationals in Port Huron, Mich., March 17-21.  

In Bismarck, the Thunderbird men fell to Dakota County Technical College (Minn.), 85-71.

Cold shooting from 3-point range doomed United Tribes. The Thunderbirds hoisted 34 3-point attempts, but only connected on three.

Cecelio Montgomery led United Tribes with 20 points and four steals. Tyree Florence-Patton scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Tate Bear added 16 points, while Nick Jiles had eight points and six assists as the Thunderbirds season ended with a record of 16-13.

Dakota County Technical College 85, United Tribes 71

DCTC;39;46;--;85

UTTC;27;44;--;71

Dakota County Technical College (85): Harlyn Owens 19, Lorenzo Smith 29, Daevonte Munson 8, Amitri Collins-Westlund 8, Dashawn Walker 9, Piontek Young 12. Totals: 34-60 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Smith 3, Munson 2, Westlund 2, Owens), 9-14 FT, 46 Rebounds (Westlund 11), 15 Fouls, 10 Assists (Walker 3), 17 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Munson), 4 Steals (4 with 1).

United Tribes Technical College (71): Nick Jiles 8, Tate Bear 16, Tyree Florence-Patton 16, Herb Augustin 6, Cecelio Montgomery 20, Lane Johnson 3, Harry Sheridan 2. Totals: 30-87 FG, Three-pointers: 3-34 (Montgomery 2, Florence-Patton), 8-12 FT, 42 Rebounds (Florence-Patton 8), 18 Fouls, 17 Assists (Jiles 6), 6 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Florence-Patton), 8 Steals (Montgomery 4).

Records: Dakota County Technical College 20-10; United Tribues Technical College 16-13.

United Tribes 76, Gogebic (Mich.) 60

UTTC;17;43;62;76

Gogebic;11;19;43;60

United Tribes (76): Karissa DuShane 10, Jasmyne Two Moons 13, Hannah Golus 23, LaTosha Thunderhawk 5, Kierra Johnson 8, Emonee Pourier 3, Amryn Brown 10, Kas Bearstail 2, Haley Lambert 2. Totals: 29-64 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Two Moons 3, Golus 2, Pourier, Brown, DuShane), 10-13 FT, 45 Rebounds (DuShane 8, Two Moons 8), 14 Fouls, 20 Assists (Johnson 6), 20 Fouls, 21 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Golus), 7 Steals (3 with 2).

Gogebic (60): Madelyn Wiggins 3, Samaiya Buchanan 12, Haley Grover 10, Airiana White 15, Aiyana Nickel 8, Kai’Terra Ross 12. Totals: 22-59 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (White 3), 13-16 FT, 28 Rebounds (Buchanan 9), 14 Fouls, 5 Assists (Buchanan 3), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1), 9 Steals (4 with 2).

Records: United Tribes Technical College 12-17; Gogebic 13-14.

