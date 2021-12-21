U-Mary to receive more FEMA funds for landslide prevention

The University of Mary on a hill south of Bismarck will continue its efforts to prevent landslides with another federal grant.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the school $1.6 million to advance a slope stabilization project.

The funding is via FEMA's Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program, which has a goal of reducing "overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events" as well as reliance on federal funds in the future.

The money will go to a third phase of a stabilization project. The phase will be done in a separate area of campus from other work. The FEMA grant covers 75% of the cost; the university will foot the bill for about $545,000.

The project will focus on stabilizing the North Campus area, primarily the hillside adjacent to university apartment buildings, Physical Plant Director Luke Seidling said. Construction likely will begin in 2023.

FEMA gave U-Mary $3.9 million last summer for a different phase of the project. The private Catholic university's South Administrative Building and the surrounding area is along a bluff that is at risk of erosion by the Missouri River. The slope will be regraded to divert water into valleys to control flow to the river. That project also includes a retaining wall to support the land around the building.

That project will cost $5.2 million, with the university funding the remaining $1.3 million. Work will begin next year.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.