U-Mary students adapting toys for children with disabilities

University of Mary students this Christmas are modifying off-the-shelf toys for children with motor disabilities.

The nine-day event starting Thursday is dubbed Toy Adapt-a-thon. It's a project of engineering, occupational therapy and education students.

Families, schools, or families on behalf of schools who have toys that need adapting can contact Assistant Professor Jerika Cleveland at jdcleveland@umary.edu.

“Our volunteers can take almost any toy off the shelf -- that flashes light, sings songs, roars, says ‘I love you’ at the press, squeeze or flip of a button -- and replace it with an adapter so that one accessibility button can be used and moved between different toys,” Cleveland said.

Students also can repair toys, she said. The cost of the Toy Adapt-a-thon is covered through donations.

