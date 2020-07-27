U-Mary fall sports season delayed as NSIC pushes back start date
breaking top story

U-Mary fall sports season delayed as NSIC pushes back start date

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
102719-spt-Football-02

Logan Nelson will return at quarterback for the Marauders in the fall. Spring football for the University of Mary was lost due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes the University of Mary, has delayed the start of the fall season.

For football and cross country, practice will begin Sept. 2, with the first games and meets on Sept. 26. The football season has been trimmed to eight games. In May, NCAA Division II Board of Governors reduced the schedule from 11 to 10 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For volleyball and soccer, practice begins Sept. 8. The first games can be played on Oct. 2.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-52H flyover of Bismarck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News