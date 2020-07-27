U-Mary fall sports season delayed as NSIC pushes back start date

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes the University of Mary, has delayed the start of the fall season.
For football and cross country, practice will begin Sept. 2, with the first games and meets on Sept. 26. The football season has been trimmed to eight games. In May, NCAA Division II Board of Governors reduced the schedule from 11 to 10 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For volleyball and soccer, practice begins Sept. 8. The first games can be played on Oct. 2.
