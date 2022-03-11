U-Mary band celebrates 50 years with Sunday concert

The University of Mary Concert Band is marking its 50th anniversary with a Sunday concert.

The performance is set for 3 p.m. in Founders’ Hall in the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus. It's free and open to the public. The concert also will be livestreamed on the school music department's YouTube page: “UMary Music.”

Notable selections will include “Jubilee Overture” by Philip Sparke, a piece prepared by the band for spring 2020 but never performed due to the coronavirus pandemic; “Popcorn” by Gershon Kingsley, a piece reminiscent of the "Muppet Show" theme song; and a piece played with two soloists including Steven Glaesmann, a member of the first band in 1972.

It was only after the band had played for a few years that the university was prompted to offer a music major, according to Conductor Dennis Gowen. The professor said he cherishes the 35 years of memories he has made with students, and that he feels a responsibility to honor the vision of his predecessors.

“The students come from different backgrounds with different levels of experience. Some of them have instruments, and some of them don’t have instruments. The audience doesn’t know any of that stuff," he said, adding that it's the job of the band director "to make sure that (the concert) hopefully comes off as seamlessly as possible.”

Sophomore music major Zachary King, one of the 45 musicians comprising the band, credited Gowen with bringing everything together, saying, "It’s a great time and a good community.”

King was excited for the piece “Popcorn,” as he remembers listening to it at home while growing up.

“Popcorn” is “techno and bouncy and it’ll get stuck in your head for sure,” said music department Administrative Assistant Danielle Abler, who graduated from the school in 2014 with a music education degree.

“It’s just really cool to be able to see the advances that have come from the beginning of the band to where we are now,” she said.

