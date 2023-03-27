The Bismarck Airport is encouraging travelers to arrive early for flights due to new technology being installed at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Meanwhile, passenger numbers at airports in North Dakota's largest cities including Bismarck remain healthy as the spring travel season begins.

A recent AAA survey found that nearly one-fourth of state residents plan a spring break vacation.

Bismarck scanners

The TSA is installing three checkpoint CT scanners that provide 3D imaging. The project began last week and is scheduled to wrap up April 6.

“Along with providing critical explosives detection capabilities, this new technology improves the ability for our TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat,” North Dakota TSA Federal Security Director David Durgan said.

Some checkpoint lanes might be closed during the installation. During times of high passenger volume, long lines and delays are possible.

Travelers are asked to arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their flight and to keep prohibited items out of their carry-on bags to help ensure efficient screening.

Boardings up

Passenger boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in February totaled 88,152, a 9% increase from February 2022, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Year-to-date boardings in the state are running nearly 17% ahead of last year.

Bismarck's February increase was 5.4%, Dickinson's was 19.3% and Williston's was 41.1%. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 13.6%.

Total boardings at the airports in those cities and in Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake and Jamestown slipped back below prepandemic levels after rising above them in January, but Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner remained encouraged.

“Air service activity levels throughout North Dakota remains very healthy as spring break travel is in full swing,” he said. “Recently, this has also translated into near full parking lots at some of our commercial service airports throughout the state.”

March is one of the busiest times of the year for air travel in North Dakota as residents go about their spring break plans, according to the commission. Wanner encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early.