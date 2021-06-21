Truck crash shuts down Mandan exit for 2 hours

No one was seriously injured in a truck rollover on the Interstate 94 cloverleaf exit at Mandan, but the crash shut down the exit for about two hours Monday.

The westbound 2013 Hino straight truck took Exit 156 to merge onto Mandan Expressway shortly after 10:30 a.m. The truck failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road and overturned on its side, the Highway Patrol reported. The truck was hauling miscellaneous household items and boxes that spilled, authorities said.

Driver Jakob Lorenzetti, 23, of Fargo, and passenger Andrew Ellingson, 26, of Fargo, both suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the patrol.

The agency is continuing to investigate.

