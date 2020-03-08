Tribune photojournalist earns national award

Bismarck Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary is the recipient of a 2019 Lee President’s Award for excellence in journalism.
You have free articles remaining.
McCleary spent a year documenting the struggles of Doug and Carol Dworshak, a Mandan couple who lost their home to foreclosure due to crippling medical debt. The three-page photo story published last November was one of six projects recognized by Lee Enterprises, which owns more than 40 daily newspapers, including the Tribune.
“The Lee President’s Awards embody the exceptional achievements of all of our employees throughout 2019,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises.