Tribal nation subdistricts bring new focus to North Dakota House races

Thomasina Mandan knew her 2020 state House bid would be difficult.

She was a Democratic-NPL nominee from New Town on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in Republican-controlled District 4, comprising the reservation and surrounding counties.

Mandan wanted to bring a voice from the reservation to Bismarck, given the taxes shared with the state from oil development within Fort Berthold.

"I wanted to try," she said. The Republican incumbents won in a landslide.

But District 4's elections will be different this year.

The Republican-controlled Legislature during its special session last fall approved a new map of legislative districts, based on updated census data. The map includes new House subdistricts in Districts 4 and 9 -- specifically, for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.

Mandan calls it overdue.

"I think in this day and age, the reservations should finally be acknowledged at the state level," said the doctoral student who works as director of the ethics commission office of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

The subdistricts were a flash point in the special session, and some lawmakers tried to kill the move, viewing it as not appropriate.

Top redistricting lawmakers said the subdistricts meet population criteria of the federal Voting Rights Act. Proponents said the subdistricts will give Native American communities better chances to elect their own members to the Legislature.

"When we are packed into a district where our votes are diluted by being surrounded by larger, non-Native American communities, we are not able to elect candidates that run for any office, whether it's county commission, statewide office or even legislative seats," North Dakota Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said.

"Breaking the district down, where the vote is more focused toward a community, we're able to elect candidates of our choice, candidates that come from the communities, candidates that also know the communities and that the people know," she said.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are the state's largest minority, at 5.6% of the population.

Three of 141 North Dakota lawmakers say they are enrolled members of tribal nations: Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, of the MHA Nation; Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, of Kluane First Nation; and Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

Donaghy said her organization will "put a lot of focus" on Districts 4 and 9 in the 2022 elections, along with educating voters so as to increase turnout.

Native Vote, which is nonpartisan, also helps recruit candidates, she said.

"That is one of our goals, is to build a bench of Native American candidates that are ready to run for office and work on policies that affect our communities," Donaghy said.

Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, who serves District 4, opposed the creation of the subdistricts.

He equated the move with "racial gerrymandering" in a House floor debate, when he sought to erase the subdistricts, which he said didn't meet legal criteria to justify their creation.

"(Subdistrict supporters) have to be able to show ... that they've been unable to elect a person of their choice for a long period of time," said Jones, who is white. "And that's not the case in North Dakota in this particular district."

He plans to run and "see how it goes." In the past, the Republican nominees have campaigned together throughout vast District 4, he said. Now he has a smaller campaign area.

"It's such an honor to serve District 4, and it's been a great education for me, and I think I've done a lot of good stuff for the district," Jones said.

He said he's worked with tribal leaders during his time on the House Judiciary Committee, including on bills for tougher penalties for drug dealers connected with overdose deaths and for a database for missing people.

"Sometimes we pound things out pretty rough. Sometimes I agree with what they're doing and we go as hard as we can to get those things done," Jones said of his relationship with tribal leaders.

The chairmen of North Dakota's Republican and Democratic-NPL parties each supported the subdistricts.

"I was born in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, so I understand what's going on there, so I'm pleased with it, to be honest," said GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer, who is not a tribal member.

Democratic-NPL Chairman Patrick Hart said, "I look at a lot of these (geographically) large districts, and I definitely support subdistricts so you can really have a constituent who is serving their community and not trying to drive 400, 500, 600 miles on a campaign loop on a weekend. We really need people to represent the districts they live in."

Mandan, an enrolled member of the MHA Nation, is interested in running again.

"I just think that the Three Affiliated Tribes should have a voice beyond what they have," she said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

