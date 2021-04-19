Tribal consultation on DAPL a 'tightrope' for Biden

While the legal tug-of-war plays out over the Dakota Access Pipeline, another process is underway behind the scenes as the federal government consults with Native American tribes about the line’s fate.
A Standing Rock Sioux leader expressed both hope and skepticism about the process earlier this month.
"Nation-to-nation consultation is something that we've been wanting and continue to want, but we want meaningful consultation," Tribal Councilman Brandon Mauai said. "If it's a listening session where this administration is only going to hear us but not take (us) into serious consideration, then let's call it for what it is."
Tribal consultation over Dakota Access comes as part of the lengthy environmental review of the pipeline that began last fall. The study, known as an Environmental Impact Statement, is expected to wrap up in March 2022 and will determine whether the federal government reissues a permit for the line’s Missouri River crossing after a judge revoked it.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is tasked with carrying out the review, and it’s in the unusual position of completing the task for a pipeline that’s already operating.
“For it to really, truly be consultation, the question is whether you can go back to the beginning and consult the way you would before the pipeline was constructed,” said Colette Routel, who focuses on federal Indian law as a professor with the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Minnesota.
The bulk of the review process will occur under President Joe Biden, who has signaled a commitment to taking tribal consultation seriously. But already the new administration has disappointed Standing Rock by not taking a stance on whether the pipeline should shut down during the review, leaving the decision in the hands of a judge who likely will rule in the coming weeks.
“You’re going to find the Biden administration in a delicate if not awkward position pretty soon,” said Gabriel Galanda, a Seattle-based attorney who represents tribal clients. “It’s going to be a tightrope for them to walk moving forward, no doubt about it.”
An ‘age-old’ concept
The Corps is obligated to consult with tribes while it evaluates whether to reissue a permit for Dakota Access’s Missouri River crossing just upstream of Standing Rock.
“It’s an age-old concept, but it’s really come to life in the last decade or so in controversies such as DAPL,” said Galanda, who is a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes of California.
Legal experts say tribal consultation has roots in international and U.S. law, treaties between the federal government and tribes, and court opinions.
The purpose of consultation is to answer questions like these, raised by Routel:
“How can the federal government protect tribal land and tribal property if it doesn’t understand what those interests are?” she said. “How can the federal government protect a sacred site if it doesn’t know where a sacred site is located or if it even exists?”
Standing Rock leaders have long lamented that consultation in the past has felt like a “check-the-box” process, in which federal officials go through the motions of reaching out to a tribe about a project because they have to, without taking tribal concerns seriously.
That’s how tribal leaders described the consultation process when Dakota Access was built five years ago.
Court documents spell out many details of communication between the Corps and Standing Rock at the time, including numerous instances in which the Corps reached out to the tribe and never heard back or tried to schedule consultation meetings with tribal leaders who backed out. A federal judge concluded in 2016 that the tribe "largely refused to engage in consultations."
Such disconnect isn’t uncommon, and it exists for many reasons, according to experts in tribal consultation.
Tribes often send their leaders to consultation meetings, and they want to be talking to high-ranking U.S. officials who are calling the shots, not low-level staffers, Routel said. Tribes can be overwhelmed with numerous consultation requests, and sometimes they are hesitant to disclose locations of cultural sites.
Plus, project details tend to be fleshed out by the developer early in the permitting process.
“You do need to be actually listening, understanding the impacts and trying to make changes to the project to either eliminate or mitigate the impacts,” Routel said of the federal government. “It doesn’t help when you’ve already made up your mind.”
Galanda said the federal government has a duty to “overcome and overcompensate for any disconnect."
Another shot at consultation
So far, consultation on Dakota Access this time around is taking place while oil continues to flow through the pipeline.
“This underscores why there must be early, meaningful consultation,” Galanda said. “It should not happen after the fact.”
The threat of a shutdown during the environmental review process looms over the pipeline. While more appeals are likely, a shutdown would be a major blow to North Dakota's oil industry and to the line's operator, Energy Transfer.
Galanda said the pipeline needs to stop operating. That would allow the federal government to evaluate the situation “with some time and space, and most importantly to listen to what Standing Rock or other Sioux nations are telling them,” he said.
“There’s been a proverbial gun pointed to the head of the Standing Rock Nation with decisions already made, processes underway, oil already running through the pipeline, and that does not allow for a process of meaningful consultation,” he said.
Routel said consultation on the pipeline can focus on mitigation measures to alleviate the risk of an oil spill, but “a big question mark” remains about whether the Corps will consider alternatives.
One alternative that gained attention in 2016 was routing the pipeline under the Missouri River north of Bismarck. Energy Transfer nixed that option in part because of its proximity to Bismarck and the water supply of the major population center, according to the line’s initial environmental review. The company opted to put the pipeline just north of the Indian reservation. Tribal members use the river for their water supply.
The Corps is consulting with more than pipeline opponents. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, for one, has requested that the agency consult with it “before any action is taken that would adversely impact the market value of our oil and gas resources.” Over half of the oil produced on the tribe’s Fort Berthold Indian Reservation is transported through Dakota Access.
Numerous North Dakota officials support the pipeline, as it carries up to half of the state’s daily oil output to market. Oil brings in billions of dollars in tax revenue to the state each year, and the industry supports tens of thousands of jobs in the Bakken. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem requested the Corps designate the state as a “cooperating agency” during the environmental review and engage in a “transparent, early, meaningful, substantive, and ongoing consultation” with the state.
The Corps has already granted Standing Rock and several other Sioux tribes cooperating agency status.
It can be helpful for a tribe to be a cooperating agency, as it allows early access to information in the review process and greater ability to exert influence over final Environmental Impact Statement documents, though it won’t grant the tribe veto power, Routel said.
Galanda characterized the cooperating agency designation as a “red herring,” describing it as “an optic added to the project to suggest there is somehow buy-in from the Standing Rock Reservation,” particularly if the state of North Dakota is granted the same status.
Eyes on Biden
One of Biden’s early steps when he assumed the presidency in January was to issue a memo directing each agency to submit a plan on how it will carry out consultation with tribes. He ordered agencies to get input from tribes about what those plans should include.
Galanda pointed to one early sign of what consultation might look like under the new president. The administration earlier this month stopped a plan to sell a federal archives building in Seattle after it concluded that the decision-making process under the Trump administration ran contrary to that of Biden’s policy.
“The rubber has met the road already within the first 90 days of the Biden administration,” Galanda said.
Dakota Access will prove another big test. Even as the pipeline fight continues to draw headlines, some Standing Rock tribal members are thinking ahead to other projects.
The tribe is developing a wind farm. Former Chairman Dave Archambault, the tribe’s leader when it first sued over Dakota Access, said at an event last week that he would like to see a federal tax credit for wind extended, along with tweaks that could result in more revenue for a tribe such as Standing Rock once the turbines are up and spinning.
“We need to start exploring how to change laws so that we are treated as equal,” Archambault said. “We should be on every consultation call that the Biden administration is putting out.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.