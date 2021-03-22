Top North Dakota Indian Affairs official to resign, join Sanford Health

North Dakota's top Indian Affairs official is resigning to take a job with Sanford Health.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday announced the resignation of Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis, effective April 30.

Davis has been in the position since 2009, serving three governors as a Cabinet official. He also served 23 leaders with five tribal nations in that time, working to strengthen state-tribal relations and advocate for tribal nations at the state and federal levels.

“Within those processes I have been blessed to have worked with thousands of amazing, professional, highly skilled people,” Davis wrote in his resignation letter. “This decision does not come easy. Throughout my entire career, my heart directs me to strengthen opportunities for my Tribal members across the State. There is still much work to be done.”

He's taking the position of head of Native American outreach for Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has a hospital in Bismarck. Sanford bills itself as the nation's largest rural nonprofit health care system, with 46 hospitals and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries.

