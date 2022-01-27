Standing Rock pulls out of Dakota Access study, citing oil spill response concerns

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has withdrawn from its role as a cooperating agency in the ongoing environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Tribal leaders say the decision was driven in part by a lack of transparency surrounding the pipeline developer's oil spill emergency response plans. They also cite Lake Oahe’s recent low water levels, which they say could make cleanup of any spill into the Missouri River reservoir difficult.

Emergency responders in the event of a spill would not easily be able to access the water’s edge because it’s so far out from existing docks and roads, Standing Rock Water Resources Director Doug Crow Ghost said.

“The prospect of an oil spill during such low water is truly scary,” he said.

Standing Rock says it has not received a full copy of the pipeline’s emergency response plan. The tribe has long raised concerns about the potential for an oil spill and a lack of information to evaluate risks posed by the line.

Pipeline operator Energy Transfer maintains the line is safe and has said its emergency response plans are adequate. The company did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Thursday, nor did the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Missouri River and permitted the pipeline’s crossing just upstream from the reservation.

Crow Ghost said the lake’s water lies 12 feet below normal, as the Corps releases water from dams farther downstream to ensure adequate supply for barge navigation and nuclear power plants.

Tribal Chairperson Janet Alkire said the Corps has “misplaced priorities in the operation of Oahe and the other dams on the Missouri River.”

“The Army Corps must raise Lake Oahe to safe levels or shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline immediately,” she said.

Recent press releases from the Corps have indicated that the agency is working to address the impact of the yearlong drought on the Missouri River. The drought has affected nearly all of the western United States, and it’s led to little runoff compared to normal.

Crow Ghost said the tribe would like to see the Corps better incorporate climate change within its Missouri River management planning.

Standing Rock had been acting as a cooperating agency on the court-ordered Environmental Impact Statement of Dakota Access. The review will play a key role in the Corps’ decision whether to reissue a permit for the line’s Missouri River crossing. A federal judge revoked the permit in 2020 after concluding that previous environmental analyses of the pipeline were inadequate.

The tribe’s status as a cooperating agency allowed it greater involvement in the review and early access to information, though some experts have described the designation as a potential “red herring” that could give the impression the tribe is on board with the process, even if it’s not.

Standing Rock has raised concerns about the study in the past. Former Tribal Chairman Mike Faith said in September 2021 that the Corps “is already gravely off track” on the review. He called for the agency to start over. Among the tribe’s concerns was that a contractor tapped to complete the review has ties to the oil industry.

The review’s end date has been pushed back several times. The Corps most recently indicated the study is slated to wrap up this November. First, it must release a draft of the document for public comment.

Meanwhile, the five-year legal battle over the pipeline continues. The Supreme Court is expected to decide early this year on whether to take up an appeal of a lower court ruling affirming the need for the new environmental review. The pipeline operator is challenging the ruling.

Dakota Access has been operating since 2017. Energy Transfer is in the process of nearly doubling the line’s capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day, an amount roughly equal to North Dakota’s daily oil output.

The company most recently has said the line’s capacity is 750,000 barrels per day.

Dakota Access runs from the western North Dakota oil fields to Illinois. North Dakota’s oil industry considers it to be a hugely important piece of infrastructure, and it has the support of numerous state officials.

