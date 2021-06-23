Standing Rock eyes other ways to fight Dakota Access Pipeline as court case ends

"We will definitely express our concerns to them," he said.

Faith said he also questions whether pipeline operator Energy Transfer has an adequate plan to respond to a potential oil spill. The company has long maintained that the line is safe and that it has robust plans in place in the event of a leak.

The meeting is part of the tribal consultation process the Corps is undertaking in its review of the pipeline, and Standing Rock is considered a cooperating agency. The designation allows the tribe to be more involved in the process, though it will not give Standing Rock the ability to veto final decisions made by the Corps.

Standing Rock might also shift its focus to the Biden administration, which could choose to step in and force the pipeline to shut down, Faith said. He referenced President Joe Biden's decision on his first day in office to cancel a permit for Keystone XL, a pipeline that was slated to cross the U.S.-Canada border and faced opposition from Indigenous communities and environmentalists.

Opponents of Dakota Access have hoped the president would take a similar stance, but so far the administration has opted to maintain the status quo and let the legal battle over the line play out.