Standing Rock eyes other ways to fight Dakota Access Pipeline as court case ends

The leader of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says he's disappointed a federal judge has closed out the legal case against the Dakota Access Pipeline, but the tribe plans to keep fighting the line through other venues.
Chairman Mike Faith on Wednesday said he considers Standing Rock's five-year lawsuit over the pipeline "a win," even if the court did not side with the tribe on everything. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued an order Tuesday effectively ending the suit after declining last month to force Dakota Access to stop pumping oil, as the tribe had requested.
Standing Rock for years had pushed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete a more thorough review of the line, a process known as an Environmental Impact Statement. Boasberg last year ordered the agency to do so, and the process is underway.
"It was a win for us," Faith said.
The Corps expects to wrap up the review in March 2022, and the outcome will determine whether the agency reissues a permit for the line's Missouri River crossing just upstream from the Standing Rock Reservation. Boasberg revoked the permit after he ordered the review last year, but the Corps so far has allowed the pipeline to continue operating.
Faith and other tribal members will meet with "top brass" from the Corps on July 9 when the federal officials visit the reservation, he said. Among the topics he plans to raise is the pipeline's ongoing operations even as the permit remains invalid.
"We will definitely express our concerns to them," he said.
Faith said he also questions whether pipeline operator Energy Transfer has an adequate plan to respond to a potential oil spill. The company has long maintained that the line is safe and that it has robust plans in place in the event of a leak.
The meeting is part of the tribal consultation process the Corps is undertaking in its review of the pipeline, and Standing Rock is considered a cooperating agency. The designation allows the tribe to be more involved in the process, though it will not give Standing Rock the ability to veto final decisions made by the Corps.
Standing Rock might also shift its focus to the Biden administration, which could choose to step in and force the pipeline to shut down, Faith said. He referenced President Joe Biden's decision on his first day in office to cancel a permit for Keystone XL, a pipeline that was slated to cross the U.S.-Canada border and faced opposition from Indigenous communities and environmentalists.
Opponents of Dakota Access have hoped the president would take a similar stance, but so far the administration has opted to maintain the status quo and let the legal battle over the line play out.
"Do we go there?" Faith asked. "That's something we with the tribe will have to decide with our legal and technical team. That's something that we have to very seriously look at."
In his May ruling, Boasberg concluded that the tribe had not met the high bar that would warrant the court ordering a shutdown through a legal maneuver known as an injunction. He indicated that if the tribe is to succeed in forcing the pipeline to stop operating, it will have to keep pursuing the matter with the Corps.
Tuesday's order from Boasberg spelled out the potential path for another legal challenge the tribe could launch if it's unhappy with the conclusion of the environmental review. The tribe down the road would need to file a new lawsuit, which he would oversee.
The judge also left open the possibility of revisiting the case if a violation of any of his previous court orders occurs.
Energy Transfer and the Corps had asked Boasberg to dismiss the case, given that he had finished ruling on the major lingering issues. Standing Rock had wanted him to keep it active during the environmental study.
Pipeline supporters welcomed Boasberg's order closing out the suit. One group, the GAIN Coalition, described it as "a key win for common-sense policy, regulatory certainty, and American energy development."
"Following fact and science, federal regulators and the courts have removed politics from the process, recognized the line's safety record, and affirmed its ability to continue operating," spokesman Craig Stevens said.
Although Boasberg appears to be done with the case for now, it could still live on in other ways. Energy Transfer, for example, has said it plans to appeal the need for further environmental review with the U.S. Supreme Court after an appellate court affirmed that part of Boasberg's ruling earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the company is working to expand the pipeline's capacity to carry up to 1.1 million barrels of oil per day from North Dakota to Illinois. Energy Transfer is adding pump stations to boost the line's horsepower, including one just east of the line's Missouri River crossing in Emmons County. The work is expected to finish by the end of the year.
Dakota Access has been operating for four years. Its existing capacity can carry as much as half of North Dakota's daily oil output to market.
