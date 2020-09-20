Photo ID events set on reservations in advance of election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials will be going to three American Indian reservations to provide tribal members with nondriver photo identification cards for the purposes of voting in the November election.

The free photo ID cards will be issued to North Dakota adult residents who do not have a driver's license or a tribal ID card.

Staff will obtain photos and documents at tribal locations. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the photo ID card will be mailed within five days.

Dates and times are:

Spirit Lake Nation: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave. N., Fort Totten.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe: Monday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave., Fort Yates.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation: Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location to be determined.

Documents needed to obtain a card:

Certified birth certificate, court-issued name change if applies (certified marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption order)

Social Security card

Proof of North Dakota resident physical address

Questions can be directed to the state Indian Affairs Commission office at 701-328-2428. For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to vote.ND.gov.

