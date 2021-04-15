Past, present Standing Rock chairmen discuss wind farm progress

The idea to build a wind farm on Standing Rock has been around for years, but one significant barrier has been a lack of transmission lines to transport the power. A lot of lines in North Dakota have been full because they already carry coal power, said Ron His Horse is Thunder, who served as chairman from 2005-09.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In recent years, transmission has been at capacity across the Upper Great Plains amid a boom in renewable power. The issue plagues some wind developers who propose projects that end up facing insurmountably costly upgrades to connect to the grid.

Furthermore, developers who have pitched putting a wind farm on Standing Rock have proposed partnerships that “were really about profit-making for that company,” rather than helping bring revenue to the tribe, His Horse is Thunder said.

“In the past, we couldn’t always get Tribal Council to agree that that’s where we should expend our resources and our energy,” he said.