Pandemic led to 'hell for many of us' on Fort Berthold, tribal chairman says

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox described 2020 as “hell for many of us” Tuesday as he addressed a state House chamber full of masked lawmakers, staff and guests.

“The day I feared most was when we begin to get sick and start dying,” he said.

The coronavirus deaths started to tally up on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in September and have continued every month since, he said. Fox noted that the tribe has lost young people and veterans who served in the Gulf War of the early 1990s. He also drew a parallel between the coronavirus and the smallpox epidemic of the 1830s that spread through tribes living in the Great Plains, killing many Indigenous people.

“It was very sad for myself to attend funerals, to go graveside and to see people that have passed on that I know otherwise would still be here, maybe listening to what we’re talking about today,” he said as he delivered the annual State of the Tribal Nations Address given at the beginning of legislative sessions.