The bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden last year includes more than $80 million to upgrade water systems on tribal lands within North Dakota, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The Three Affiliated Tribes will get $54.4 million, including $20.1 million to build a new Mandaree Water Treatment Plant.

The Standing Rock Sioux will get $10.6 million, about half of it to replace asbestos pipe in Cannonball.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa will get $13 million and the Spirit Lake Nation $2.2 million.