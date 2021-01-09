North Dakota tribal law enforcement pacts, bill look to improve responses

Her body was recovered in 2018 from a truck submerged in Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

"County, tribe, state, Highway Patrol, the feds, they (were) all looking for her," Davis said. "When it comes to missing (person) cases, you can't do it alone."

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said the pending agreement will improve responsiveness and manpower across Fort Berthold, which straddles five counties over a large area of western North Dakota. The Three Affiliated Tribes already has a similar pact with McLean County, he said.

"We might have one cop on duty in White Shield and they get a call in Mandaree or New Town, 60-70 miles away -- now you could have another emergency pop up just as soon as they get there, back in White Shield. Then you can have McLean County (officers) who are there in that area come and address and make sure people are safe," Fox said.

Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Mike Faith said the multiple jurisdictions involving the reservation that straddles North Dakota and South Dakota can be "a nightmare."

He said a tribal law enforcement agreement "could be beneficial." The Highway Patrol already assists with crash reconstructions on the reservation.