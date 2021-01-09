North Dakota tribal law enforcement pacts, bill look to improve responses

State agreements underway with North Dakota tribal nations and a bill coming forth in the Legislature aim to improve law enforcement on and around reservations.
North Dakota Highway Patrol's cultural liaison officer, Trooper Jenna Clawson Huibregtse, has spent two years working on the agreements, which are undergoing legal review. State compacts with four tribal nations would allow the Highway Patrol and permitted county sheriff's offices to respond and aid federal Bureau of Indian Affairs police and tribal police departments, and vice versa, on or near reservations.
"You're happy to see backup no matter what color a uniform is," Clawson Huibregtse said. "There shouldn't be that issue of whether somebody can come help me or not because they have authority or they don't."
She said the agreements will improve law enforcement services in the state by allowing the closest officer to respond and get control of a situation, and by addressing potential liability for officers resulting from "jurisdictional complexity."
"The right thing to do is to of course help somebody that needs help," she said.
Her position came about to build relationships and trust with tribes amid the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in 2016-17 when thousands of people resisted construction of the oil pipeline crossing Lake Oahe near the Standing Rock Reservation.
The agreements stem from her conversations with tribal leaders, law enforcement officers and residents about what they needed from the Highway Patrol. Those talks raised concerns related to law enforcement in overlapping counties and tribal nations.
"It made me get to think about how can we make law enforcement services better in North Dakota for every North Dakota citizen?" Clawson Huibregtse said.
Agreements are forthcoming with four tribal nations: the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; the Spirit Lake Tribe; the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe; and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. Conversations also have started with the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, whose reservation is mainly in South Dakota, but the tribe will wait to see how the other agreements work out, Clawson Huibregtse said.
Spirit Lake and Standing Rock solely use the BIA for law enforcement. MHA Nation has one or two BIA investigators and more than 30 tribal police, and Turtle Mountain has mostly BIA law enforcement and about six tribal police officers, Clawson Huibregtse said. Numbers can change quite a bit, she added.
Related to the agreements is a bill by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, that would allow mutual aid between state troopers and county sheriffs with tribal police departments. The 2019 Legislature passed a similar bill she sponsored that gave BIA police authority to make arrests off reservations.
Roers Jones said House Bill 1126 would improve the effectiveness and timeliness of a 911 response.
"This is just allowing a more smooth transition throughout the state so we don't have pockets where there is not appropriate coverage," she said. The bill's hearing date is yet to be set.
Clawson Huibregtse said the bill is key to ensuring the agreements are "100% mutual." Agreements could be signed as early as late spring or summer, she said.
"I think the general sentiment from people, though, being able to see that presence and know that the closest law enforcement officer is going to respond to your call for help is big," she said.
Law enforcement officers want to ensure they have authority wherever they're called, and 911 dispatchers will ask callers on reservations whether they are enrolled tribal members, to ensure the jurisdiction. Those types of questions can feel discriminatory, according to North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis.
The issues of jurisdiction on and around tribal lands are complex, especially with criminals weaving among boundaries, Davis said.
He points to the case of Olivia Lone Bear, a New Town woman who went missing in 2017, as an example of multiple agencies working together, regardless of jurisdiction.
Her body was recovered in 2018 from a truck submerged in Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Reservation.
"County, tribe, state, Highway Patrol, the feds, they (were) all looking for her," Davis said. "When it comes to missing (person) cases, you can't do it alone."
MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said the pending agreement will improve responsiveness and manpower across Fort Berthold, which straddles five counties over a large area of western North Dakota. The Three Affiliated Tribes already has a similar pact with McLean County, he said.
"We might have one cop on duty in White Shield and they get a call in Mandaree or New Town, 60-70 miles away -- now you could have another emergency pop up just as soon as they get there, back in White Shield. Then you can have McLean County (officers) who are there in that area come and address and make sure people are safe," Fox said.
Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Mike Faith said the multiple jurisdictions involving the reservation that straddles North Dakota and South Dakota can be "a nightmare."
He said a tribal law enforcement agreement "could be beneficial." The Highway Patrol already assists with crash reconstructions on the reservation.
"Just crossing the t's, dotting the i's as far as any (agreement) that we can work with I think is a blessing because of the uncertainty of what (an officer is) going into," Faith said.
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman Jamie Azure said the agreements are about "taking down those invisible barriers of reservations and realizing that we're all in it together."
"It's not a tribal issue. It's not a state issue. It's a North Dakota issue, and it's a human issue," he said.
Spirit Lake Tribal Court Chief Judge Joe Vetsch said the agreement will improve the law enforcement presence on the eastern North Dakota reservation, where the BIA is about half-staffed and has little time for running traffic, which often leads to arrests.
The state of North Dakota already has some authority on Spirit Lake, due to a 1946 federal law that gives the state criminal jurisdiction over misdemeanor crimes on the reservation. The law was meant to address safety concerns and a lack of law enforcement and tribal justice resources at the time.
Clawson Huibregtse said the Highway Patrol hasn't utilized the law in recent history, though some county sheriffs do.
Spirit Lake has sought for years to have the law repealed, citing the tribe's improved justice system. North Dakota's congressional delegation as recently as 2019 has introduced legislation to repeal the law, to no avail.
"I think what we're just trying to do is with these (agreements) is cover our bases and make sure that when stuff like that is done there's no liability with it, that the officers are officially authorized to be here and there's no question about it because we've entered into these agreements," Vetsch said.
Davis, a former Mandan city commissioner, points to city-county mutual aid agreements and other state-tribal pacts, such as for game and fish projects, as a good use of resources.
"Mutual aid is so key in the state," he said.
