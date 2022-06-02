North Dakota Supreme Court rejects DAPL developer's rehearing request in documents case

The developer of the Dakota Access Pipeline has failed in a last-ditch effort to keep private some records it believes are privileged information but the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled are public documents.

Energy Transfer on May 12 asked the court to rehear a case involving more than 16,000 documents linked to construction security for the heavily protested pipeline. Justices unanimously rejected the request in a May 23 order that did not explain their reasoning.

Energy Transfer did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

The attempt was a long shot. The high court last granted a petition for rehearing in 2013, and then only to correct a misstatement in an opinion. The last true rehearing granted appears to be in 2009.

"The Supreme Court rarely grants petitions for rehearing," Supreme Court Clerk Petra Mandigo Hulm said.

The case involves documents that DAPL security overseer TigerSwan gave to North Dakota's Private Investigation and Security Board during a dispute over whether the North Carolina company operated illegally in the state. That issue culminated with a settlement in September 2020 under which the company agreed to pay $175,000 to the board but did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The Intercept nonprofit online news organization sued in November 2020 to get access to the documents for investigative journalism on the extensive and sometimes violent pipeline protests in southern North Dakota in 2016-17. Energy Transfer contended that the documents are “privileged, confidential and proprietary."

The Supreme Court in late April ruled that the documents are public records, a decision that open records advocates hailed as a victory.

Justices essentially concluded that the documents are public because they were received by the board for use in connection with public business. Energy Transfer in its request for a rehearing asked the high court to consider whether documents TigerSwan gave to the board that were unrelated to the board's case are indeed public records.

Company attorneys didn't indicate how many documents that might entail. They referred to their request as a "narrow question."

Intercept attorney Tim Purdon said he wasn't surprised the Supreme Court rejected the request, given that such petitions "are rarely filed and almost never granted."

The Supreme Court has already given Energy Transfer another avenue to try to shield some of the documents from public view. Justices in a second ruling in late April said the company should have been allowed to intervene in TigerSwan's case before the board so that it could seek a protective order for the documents.

The court sent the matter back to the board, saying that although the documents overall are public records, "individual documents or parts of documents may be withheld from disclosure if they fall within a statutory exemption." The ruling means the board needs to determine whether any should be withheld because they include Energy Transfer's proprietary information. The 16,000 documents comprise 62,000 pages.

The board in a May 23 order laid out the process it will use. Energy Transfer has until June 13 to review the board's proposed redactions and to identify any others it feels are warranted. The matter ultimately will go to an administrative law judge for a hearing on any disputed redactions, then back to the board for a final order. At that point, any records not deemed private under a a legal exemption to the open records law will become public.

Board Executive Director John Shorey III declined to comment on how long that process might take, citing the ongoing litigation.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

