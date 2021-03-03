North Dakota Senate sends 1st bills to governor

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday sent the first bills of the 2021 Legislature to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

Among the batch was House Bill 1052, which would extend a 2019 law allowing agreements providing state services for youth adjudicated in tribal courts. The Senate passed the bill unanimously; the House had earlier passed it 89-2. The bill had no amendments.

It would extend the law for another two years and add the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a partner agency.

The Spirit Lake Tribe has been the only tribe to so far sign an agreement with the state.

Thirteen tribal youth have been served since the agreement was signed a year ago. Proponents hope to sign agreements with other tribes.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said all 15 bills the Senate passed Wednesday go to the governor's desk.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum has three legislative days to act on a bill from the date it's received.