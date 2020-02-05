North Dakota Native Vote plans to maximize voter turnout

Native American activists are planning to maximize voter turnout, U.S. census participation and other civic engagement in 2020.

North Dakota Native Vote launched its 2020 initiative on Wednesday in Bismarck. Nonprofit Executive Director Nicole Donaghy introduced board members and described plans to hire a field director and a goal of basing part-time field organizers as soon as possible on each of the reservations in North Dakota, "so that they can lead the charge."

"We are a resource for our communities," said Donaghy, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "Our main focus is the reservations. That's where our heart is. That's where most of our members currently reside, is on reservations."

In 2018, Benson, Rolette and Sioux counties -- each home to reservations -- saw the most ballots cast out of the last five general elections there.

North Dakota Native Vote launched that year following several years of dispute over North Dakota law requiring voter ID with a provable street address.