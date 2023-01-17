North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor seeks nominees

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. Federal prosecutors say David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the July 2021 killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. Five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home in Redby to conduct a welfare check. They breached the door after he refused to come outside. Prosecutors say Donnell began firing at the officers, striking Bialke, and he continued firing as the four other officers fled into nearby woods. Donnell was later arrested at another home. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.