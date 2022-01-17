North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor seeks nominees

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 class of the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor.

The hall is in the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck. It recognizes Native Americans who have excelled in representing their tribes and cultures. The program is a partnership of the State Historical Society of North Dakota, the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission and the State Historical Society Foundation.

Achievements are recognized in the categories of Arts and Culture, Athletics, Leadership, Legendary, and Military/Veterans. Up to two people per category are accepted into the Hall of Honor each year. Nominees can be living or in memoriam. Forms are available at indianaffairs.nd.gov or by calling the Indian Affairs Commission at 701-328-2428. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

“This program brings great honor to Native historical and contemporary leaders for their significant contributions," Indian Affairs Commissioner Nathan Davis said. "These individuals are the inspiration for future generations.”

2021 inductees included legendary Sioux Chief Sitting Bull, Three Affiliated Tribes cultural leader and teacher Lydia Sage Chase, and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Vietnam War hero Dave Dauphinais.

This year's honoring ceremony will be Sept. 8.

