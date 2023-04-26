North Dakota legislators have approved a bill that would cement decades-old Native American adoption rules in state law as a weighty federal court case hangs in the balance.

Lawmakers voted nearly unanimously this week to pass House Bill 1536, which would weld the crux of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) onto North Dakota’s law books. The bipartisan legislation now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Jayme Davis, a Rolette Democrat and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, said she sponsored the bill to ensure Native American children grow up with strong family and cultural ties intact.

An extensive congressional investigation in the 1970s found that social services agencies and courts had removed roughly a third of Native American children from their homes and placed them in non-Native American homes and institutions. In decades prior, the federal government required many Native American children to attend boarding schools designed to strip students of their culture, language and kinship ties.

The investigation’s findings prompted Congress to pass ICWA in 1978. The landmark legislation set a higher bar for removing Native American children from their home communities by giving preference for foster care and adoption to extended family and other tribal members. That same concept is mirrored in Davis’ proposal.

The law remains in effect nationally, but the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last year in a case that could threaten its future.

The state of Texas and several non-Native adoptive parents allege in a lawsuit against Interior Secretary Debra Haaland that ICWA constitutes race-based discrimination. Attorneys for the federal government maintained that the law protects the interests of Native American children and tribal communities.

Attorneys representing a coalition of tribes referred to ICWA as “one of the most important pieces of federal Indian legislation ever enacted” and asked the court to leave the law alone.

The high court is expected to release a ruling in the case this year.

Davis previously said the potential reversal of ICWA at the federal level adds urgency to her mission to pass a similar state law in North Dakota.

Tribal representatives, state court officials and social workers testified in favor of the bill. There was no opposition testimony.

At least 10 states, including Minnesota, have laws that codify ICWA protections.