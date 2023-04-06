Following a string of racial taunting incidents at North Dakota high school basketball games, state lawmakers will consider studying the behavior of fans sitting in the bleachers.

Both chambers of the state Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 3022, which calls for a legislative study to clarify the role of education officials, school districts and athletics regulators in promoting proper spectator behavior at sporting events.

The study would include a “clarification of (spectator) expectations and consequences for violating those expectations.” Legislative Management, an interim panel of top lawmakers, will decide this summer whether to complete the study before the 2025 session.

Rep. Jayme Davis, a Rolette Democrat and enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, said she brought the proposal after learning of two recent basketball games where young fans made racist remarks and gestures toward nonwhite players.

Bismarck parents accused fans in Jamestown High School’s student section of directing racist chants and hand motions toward Bismarck High School players during a game on Jan. 31. Fans allegedly yelled a slur and made monkey noises at a Black player and aimed scalping motions at a Native American player.

Jamestown school officials later acknowledged student spectators made disparaging and racially insensitive remarks during the game, and a handful of unnamed students were disciplined for taking part in the racist taunting.

About two weeks later, video captured at a basketball game in Dickinson showed a young fan taunting Native American players from Turtle Mountain Community High School. Dickinson school officials said they disciplined a student after the incident.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association approved several changes in February meant to strengthen its anti-harassment rules, but disgruntled parents said more should be done to hold offenders, school districts and referees accountable.

Davis said she suffered racial taunting and discrimination as a youth basketball player, and she believes the state should do what it can to ensure young players are protected from racist vitriol.

If legislative leaders elect to go forward with the interim study, lawmakers could receive input from a proposed task force made up of state education officials, a high school sports regulator and tribal representatives.