North Dakota IT agency, MHA Nation sign pact

North Dakota's Information Technology Department will assist the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation with cybersecurity services.

State Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley on Thursday announced the pact "to provide managed security services for the purpose of protecting the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of tribal information systems and data."

Financial details weren't released.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement, "The MHA Nation is looking forward to this partnership and support from the NDIT in continuing to improve our cyber practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of information we maintain.”

Riley said that "Another important milestone in North Dakota’s vision to deliver world class technology and services has been reached. This monumental partnership will enable our organizations to work together to defend all people in the state, including sovereign nations.”

The IT Department will support the tribes through consulting, cybersecurity strategy, security monitoring, security awareness, enhanced network and endpoint security solutions, and threat intelligence briefings.

The 2021 Legislature passed a bill allowing the IT Department to enter agreements with tribes and other governments to provide cybersecurity assistance.

