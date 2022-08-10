 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota DOT gets $19.5M for tribal safety project

The federal Transportation Department is giving North Dakota $19.5 million to support a tribal safety project, according to the state's congressional delegation.

The state Transportation Department will use the money to install roundabouts, turn lanes, lighting or rumble strips to improve safety on the Standing Rock and Fort Berthold reservations, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D.

The project aims to improve safety for pedestrians and vehicles in busy reservation areas near schools, workplaces and homes, the delegation said.

The funding is through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.

