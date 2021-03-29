Nominations accepted for Native American Hall of Honor

Nominations are being accepted until 5 p.m. on April 5 for the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor.

The hall in the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds recognizes Native Americans who have gone above and beyond in representing their tribe and culture. The program is a partnership of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the State Historical Society Foundation.

The program recognizes traditional and contemporary achievements in the categories of arts and culture, athletics, leadership, legendary leader and military/veterans. Nominees can be living or in memoriam. Only two people per category are accepted into the Hall of Honor each year. The induction ceremony is Sept. 9 as part of the Tribal Summit and United Tribes International Powwow in Bismarck.

“This program celebrates the significant contributions of Native Americans, past and present, in North Dakota,” state Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to nominate someone in your community who deserves recognition.”

Applications can be obtained at indianaffairs.nd.gov or from the Indian Affairs Commission at 701-328-2428.

