Native American, LGBTQ communities grapple with homelessness, housing discrimination

Raina McLaughlin is a recovering addict, an alcoholic, a new mother and homeless, and up against tremendous odds to remain on a straight path to a stable life.

In March, the 27-year-old Native American woman was spending another night at the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way emergency shelter in south Bismarck.

“I’m pregnant now and I need to get my stuff together,” she said. “It’s very comforting here. I’m grateful and blessed to have a place like this to come to. All of these people are like my family. We try to look out for each other.”

People of color, especially Native Americans, are an overrepresented segment of the homeless population.

The North Dakota Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in a 2021 report said there is “insufficient access to affordable housing” due to landlords not accepting rental assistance vouchers, disproportionately impacting renters who are not white or who have disabilities.

In North Dakota there are an estimated 43,000 Native American residents; more than 21% are homeless, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Approximately 78% of the Native American population lives away from one of the five reservations in the state. A survey conducted by the Mandan-based Sacred Pipe Resource Center found that about 6% of Native Americans interviewed in Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln were homeless, according to Executive Director Cheryl Kary. Of those, 52% said they couldn’t afford housing.

McLaughlin's journey of addiction and alcoholism started at the age of 14 while living in Bismarck with friends and later with her grandmother. Alcohol and drugs were and still are a part of those environments.

“That’s why I’m staying here," she said of the shelter. "I am an addict and alcoholic. I’m too weak.”

The shelter planned to put her up in a hotel after the birth of her baby as Community Action continues help with housing applications for a permanent roof over their heads. Her plans are to attend United Tribes Technical College this fall.

Questioning landlords

Kary thinks the housing problem for minorities lies mainly with the landlords.

“I have always maintained that we don’t have a problem with homelessness in North Dakota ... We have a problem with the housing system in North Dakota,” she said.

“Part of the problem is the public perception that landlords are these sweet little old ladies that are renting out a room or renting out their basement as an apartment. The reality is here in North Dakota we have a lot of management companies that are coming in and are operating housing units for an absent owner," she said. "That creates problems because that’s not a human-to-human interaction, that’s a profit-making machine exploiting people. And ... Native American people end up being the fodder.”

Kary, who sat on the Commission on Civil Rights advisory committee, cites added costs and increased barriers related to the application process over the years, giving landlords more reasons to decline prospective renters.

“There have been deliberate efforts over the last 10-20 years to teach landlords to legally discriminate or exclude undesirable tenants. (Native Americans) are definitely part of that undesirable tenant group,” she said.

Kellye Fallweber, a local property manager and vice president of Bismarck-Mandan Apartment Association, sees it differently.

Application fees cover costs such as a background check and a credit check, she said, adding that "We are not making money on those."

A credit check ensures that an applicant is paying his or her bills and shows rental history, and a security deposit covers the cost of any damage done by tenants, according to Fallweber.

“If people are trying to get their life back together and come off the streets, I think for the most part everyone that I’ve come to know in this industry is we try our best within reason,” she said.

“At the end of the day it is to protect the companies that are renting,” Fallweber said.

Complaint process

Renters can file a complaint with the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, but the 2021 advisory committee report was critical of the agency. A committee member said increased training for staff and proper investigative resources were needed.

“There’s no teeth to complaint processes,” Kary said. “Nobody really wants to go up against the corporate machine. That’s just the reality here.”

State Human Rights Director Kathy Kulesa said staff receive formalized training through weeklong sessions at the National Fair Housing Training Academy and through HUD-offered training. Less-experienced staff also are assigned a mentor at the department.

“We conduct investigations of housing discrimination and we conduct them very thoroughly, including interviews of the parties," Kulesa said.

State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder said her department strives to "be here and helpful."

"I believe in the integrity of this department," she said.

Neither Kulesa nor Thunder could recall any recent discriminatory complaints filed on behalf of Native Americans, but the department has received claims of discrimination from LGBTQ complainants.

Lacking protection

“An advocacy issue that we are struggling with is that if I am a member of the LGBTQ class, it is not a protected class for housing,” said Mark Heinert, western executive director for Youthworks of North Dakota. “I can squarely look at you and say, 'I don’t rent to gay people,' and be covered by the law because it’s not a class that’s protected. That to me is sad, really sad."

The North Dakota Senate in 2015 passed a bill that would have banned housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, but the legislation was voted down in the House. Similar anti-discrimination efforts have failed in more recent legislative sessions, as well.

One-fourth of the youth served by the Youthworks nonprofit organization in the Bismarck-Mandan and Fargo areas are LGBTQ, according to Heinert.

Fallweber said the apartment association conducts training for landlords and property managers on local, state and federal laws such as the Fair Housing Act.

“It doesn’t matter what race you are or your sexual orientation, at the end of the day we are still humans and should be treated that way. And I will stand behind that every day," she said, adding that, "I don’t think there should be any type of discrimination if you choose to have a partner of the same sex.”

For Kary, it comes down to politics. She suggests that since many state legislators are also rental property owners, many rules and regulations lean toward landlord rights and protections.

“I think the solutions are attainable if we have the political will," she said. "I would question if we have that political will in North Dakota. Do you really want to do this, or do you think homelessness is OK? We are very judgmental here in North Dakota -- you have to be deserving of help in order to get help. That’s part of the problem."

Longtime state Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said the Legislature has a provision that allows lawmakers to be excused from voting should they have a conflict of interest. And he added, "We are all fundamentally and adamantly opposed to discrimination in whatever form it is."

Klemin described the penalties to landlords and rental property owners in the North Dakota Housing Discrimination Act as being substantially more than a slap on the wrist, with potential fines totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

“What more do they want the Legislature to do to make the penalties more severe?" he said. "I think it’s up to the department that’s enforcing the statute to do those things, and they are authorized by statute to order significant monetary penalties.”

A success story

Lorraine Davis is a success story, and now she's working to use to her experiences to help others.

After a stint in prison, successful treatment for alcoholism, and time spent couch surfing at the houses of friends, Davis knew she had to change.

Arriving in Bismarck without a car, the young homeless single parent enrolled at UTTC and earned an associate degree. She was an administrative assistant of student and campus services before being promoted to family housing director. She has gone on to earn two master's degrees, is currently a candidate of the doctoral educational leadership and administration program at the University of Mary, and is executive director of Native Inc. and Native American Development Center.

But she still remembers life on a reservation with drugs, alcohol, a lack of jobs, poverty and homelessness.

“When you feel hopelessness like that, you don’t see any way out. It’s hard to get out. It’s so kind of normalized,” Davis said. “For those that struggle with that addiction back home, if they’ve left and moved to an urban area to go to college and try to have a better life, I mean that’s 50% of the struggle to actually make that leap.

"So for me, we need to go catch them," she said. "We need to be here and help guide that process for them.”

The goals of Native Inc. and the Native American Development Center are to find housing and appropriate services for people in need, bring awareness of Native culture to their clients, and open the worlds of education, business and entrepreneurship.

“It was always hard when I started this work to explain the need, because it’s more than just responding to one thing,” Davis said. “Homelessness is just an outcome to the core issues. They are tired of working at these odd end jobs and their struggle to pay rent. So we try to get them into college with the idea to increase that income, and for some of them it’s creating a business. So that’s why it has to be a social, cultural arm and an economic arm.”

Davis said she likes to talk about solutions to problems more than about a person’s deficits. The homeless programming at Native Inc. is the starting point to helping people get on the right track by linking the clients with transportation, jobs, any treatment goals, and housing.

“Having a sense of belonging and connection in this community is so important to stabilize Native Americans,” Davis said. “Otherwise we don’t have a sense of place in this community.”