Native American Hall of Honor to induct 2022 class

A public ceremony is scheduled Thursday to honor the 2022 inductees into the Native American Hall of Honor at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
Honorees are Gerald Monette, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; Juanita Jean Helphrey (White Flower), Kevin Finley and Mark Fox, all Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; and a group of Vietnam veterans including Christopher Davis, David Larson, Dennis Manson, Ralph McCowan and Eric Nadeau, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
The event will begin with a traditional feed at 5 p.m., followed by the honoree ceremony at 6 p.m. and the Native American Hall of Honor exhibition opening.
“This initiative is an excellent way to honor Native Americans who have gone above and beyond in representing their tribes and cultures,” state Indian Affairs Commissioner Nathan Davis said.
The program is a partnership of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, the State Historical Society of North Dakota, and the State Historical Society Foundation. The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ndmuseum.