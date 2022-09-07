 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Native American Hall of Honor to induct 2022 class

hall honor.jpg

The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

A public ceremony is scheduled Thursday to honor the 2022 inductees into the Native American Hall of Honor at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Honorees are Gerald Monette, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; Juanita Jean Helphrey (White Flower), Kevin Finley and Mark Fox, all Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; and a group of Vietnam veterans including Christopher Davis, David Larson, Dennis Manson, Ralph McCowan and Eric Nadeau, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The event will begin with a traditional feed at 5 p.m., followed by the honoree ceremony at 6 p.m. and the Native American Hall of Honor exhibition opening.

“This initiative is an excellent way to honor Native Americans who have gone above and beyond in representing their tribes and cultures,” state Indian Affairs Commissioner Nathan Davis said.

The program is a partnership of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, the State Historical Society of North Dakota, and the State Historical Society Foundation. The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ndmuseum.

Traditional Indigenous foods — like wild rice, bison, fresh vegetables and fruit in the Midwest — are often inaccessible for Native families with low incomes in urban areas, and the recent inflation spike has propelled these foods even further out of reach. Jessica Pamonicutt is executive chef of a Native American catering service in Chicago. She says food prices and out-of-state shipping costs have risen so much in the past year that she asked her parents to grow Native foods for her catering business on their land in Wisconsin. Pamonicutt is among several Native community leaders in the Midwest who are working to expand urban access to healthy and traditional Native cuisine, but she says that mission is becoming less affordable each day.

