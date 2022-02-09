MHA Nation plans to supply natural gas for hydrogen hub

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation plans to supply natural gas for the hydrogen hub project at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant.

The tribe has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas to supply the facility near Beulah with gas, which will be used to make hydrogen. The gas would be transported from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation through the Souris Valley Pipeline, which will be repurposed. The line carries carbon dioxide from the synfuels plant to Canada, where it's injected into old oil fields to boost production.

"Natural gas from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation will enable the clean energy we need to save our planet, and in the process will allow us to put in place the infrastructure needed to end the excessive flaring of natural gas on our lands, improving the quality of life of our members," MHA Chairman Mark Fox said.

Natural gas tends to be burned off in flares at a higher rate in parts of Fort Berthold than in the rest of the Bakken oil patch, due to a lack of infrastructure to capture the gas and transport it to processing facilities. Flaring converts methane in the gas to carbon dioxide, a less potent greenhouse gas.

Bakken Energy is purchasing the synfuels plant from Basin Electric Power Cooperative and plans to transform it to produce hydrogen while capturing the carbon dioxide generated in the process. The project, known as the Great Plains Hydrogen Hub, is expected to cut carbon emissions by 6 million metric tons per year. That amount is equal to the carbon emissions from 1 million cars, according to the announcement made Wednesday. The plant is operated by Dakota Gasification Co., a Basin subsidiary, and produces synthetic natural gas and other products derived from lignite coal.

Hydrogen production is expected to begin in early 2027. Proponents of hydrogen say the fuel will increasingly be used for transportation and by other sectors.

The project is estimated to cost $2 billion, and its developers have indicated plans to seek federal funding assistance. Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins said the hub "achieves the objectives" laid out by the U.S. Department of Energy to produce hydrogen at $1 per kilogram by 2030 "years ahead of time."

The hydrogen hub is expected to retain all 525 jobs at the synfuels plant. It's unclear what impact it will have on the mine that supplies the synfuels plant with coal. Bakken Energy has said the plant will continue to produce gas from coal until hydrogen production begins.

The terms of the sale of the plant have not been disclosed. The deal is expected to close in 2023.

