MHA Nation opening $7M transitional housing facility in Bismarck
MHA Nation opening $7M transitional housing facility in Bismarck

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox and North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum converse in front of a hand-fabricated steel sculpture entitled "Dancing to the Heartbeat of my Ancestors" by North Dakota artist Kathy Whitman-Elk Woman during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Healing Hearts Lodge transitional living center in north Bismarck on Thursday. The 24 apartments and cultural center is for women from the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and their children and offers a safe environment for up to 18 months as they continue in their recovery from substance abuse. The lodge is a 12-step recovery facility.

 Mike McCleary

The Three Affiliated Tribes is opening a $7 million transitional housing facility in Bismarck for women looking to rebuild their lives after battling substance abuse.

A grand opening celebration for the Healing Hearts Lodge was held Thursday at 6002 N. 19th St.

“The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s traditional values implore us to take care of our women and children and this is what we’re doing," Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement.

Healing Hearts Lodge will provide a sober living environment for women over 18 who have completed a treatment program. Residents can stay up to 1 ½ years, while continuing their recovery and working.

The 18,520-square-foot facility has 24 apartment units and a cultural center that doubles as a tornado shelter. It has on-site laundry, a computer station, a community room with a fireplace, staff office space and a post office. The tribe is partnering with the state prison system's Rough Rider Industries for furniture for the building.

Officials began planning the project in April 2019. Construction began in October of that year and wrapped up this past March.

