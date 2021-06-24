MHA Nation opening $7M transitional housing facility in Bismarck

The Three Affiliated Tribes is opening a $7 million transitional housing facility in Bismarck for women looking to rebuild their lives after battling substance abuse.

A grand opening celebration for the Healing Hearts Lodge was held Thursday at 6002 N. 19th St.

“The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s traditional values implore us to take care of our women and children and this is what we’re doing," Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement.

Healing Hearts Lodge will provide a sober living environment for women over 18 who have completed a treatment program. Residents can stay up to 1 ½ years, while continuing their recovery and working.

The 18,520-square-foot facility has 24 apartment units and a cultural center that doubles as a tornado shelter. It has on-site laundry, a computer station, a community room with a fireplace, staff office space and a post office. The tribe is partnering with the state prison system's Rough Rider Industries for furniture for the building.

Officials began planning the project in April 2019. Construction began in October of that year and wrapped up this past March.

