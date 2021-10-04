MHA Nation, North Dakota Highway Patrol ink mutual aid agreement

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have signed an agreement aiming to improve emergency responses on the vast Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Tribal Chairman Mark Fox, Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials signed the mutual aid pact on Monday. The agreement essentially allows the closest available law enforcement officer to respond to a call, regardless of jurisdiction.
Fox told the Tribune he is both excited and relieved about the agreement, which he said most importantly "demonstrates a combined effort of sharing resources, and that's most critical to me."
"The bottom line is safer communities on the reservation. That's the whole intent and purpose of doing it," said Fox, who called the patrol "very highly elite" and "second to none in the United States."
Law enforcement training, including cultural awareness training, will follow the signing. The Highway Patrol's entire northwest region of troopers will undergo the training; tribal law enforcement officers are invited.
Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse, the patrol's cultural liaison officer, worked with the tribe for more than three years to develop the agreement, including building relationships and outlining the tribe's law enforcement needs.
"It turns out that we had almost a carbon copy amount of concerns about what needed to maybe be changed or be enhanced, and so it was very easy to draft the meat and potatoes of this agreement," she said.
She recalled hearing doubts from critics about an agreement ever being struck, but she still saw a way.
"You can't just go one time and think that something's going to happen after that. You have to keep showing up, keep having good conversations and sometimes very difficult ones," she said.
The agreement covers emergency calls, requests for mutual aid, temporary detainment or arrest, pursuits, use of force and extradition. The pact has no expanded arrest authority for the Highway Patrol.
"If any sort of emergency comes out -- a domestic disturbance, a car crash, an active shooter, anything -- any law enforcement officer that's close can respond to that, and not have to consider whether they have the jurisdiction to be there, and then depending on who maybe a suspect is, if they have the coverage to deal with that person," Clawson Huibregtse said.
Historically, 911 dispatchers have asked reservation-area callers if they are enrolled tribal members or not to help determine jurisdiction, but the question can feel discriminatory, she said. Under the agreement, that determination is essentially left until after the emergency is under control.
The 2021 Legislature passed a law for mutual aid between tribal police and local law enforcement agencies, which Clawson Huibregtse said ensures the agreement is "100% mutual."
MHA Nation has contracted its own law enforcement services, including highway patrol and a drug enforcement branch, according to Fox, who said the agreement will "tremendously" help law enforcement manpower on the reservation that's 1,530 square miles -- larger than the state of Rhode Island.
Clawson Huibregtse said the pact "enhances staffing." Highway Patrol and the tribe both have difficulty recruiting officers, she said.
The agreement also stands to improve searches for missing people, she said. The search for Olivia Lone Bear, who went missing in 2017 from New Town, played a role in the agreement's development.
More than 20 tribal, state, county and federal agencies aided the monthslong search, with "nothing in place" for how a multi-disciplinary team involving dive teams and aircraft comes together, Clawson Huibregtse said.
Subsequent trainings about missing persons hosted at Fort Berthold "started relationships that helped this agreement kick off even faster as well," she said.
The agreement does not cover county sheriffs' departments, though a pact between MHA Nation and five counties is in the works.
The tribe and the McLean County Sheriff's Office have had a law enforcement agreement for several years, under which the sheriff's office responds to emergency calls on the White Shield segment, an outlying area of the reservation.
McLean County Sheriff J.R. Kerzmann said his office responds to the area at least a dozen times a week. The pact "has really enhanced public safety out in that area," he said.
"If somebody calls 911 out there, it doesn't matter what it is, it gets dispatched to our agency and then forwarded to them, so you have an emergency response immediately," he said. "And then after the call's over ... then we determine jurisdiction, whether they're going to New Town or they're coming to our jail in McLean County."
Fox said the McLean County agreement has worked well, and has set a model for other counties to work with the tribe.
The pact also goes both ways, with the tribe sharing equipment and some services, Fox said.
"When you have both forces and you combine the manpower, it's a hell of a lot easier to get things done on such a big reservation than if you only have one," he said.
Illegal drugs, violence and traffic crashes are key problems to combat, he said.
Highway Patrol agreements similar to the one with MHA Nation are underway with other tribal nations, notably the Spirit Lake Tribe and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.