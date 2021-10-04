MHA Nation, North Dakota Highway Patrol ink mutual aid agreement

"It turns out that we had almost a carbon copy amount of concerns about what needed to maybe be changed or be enhanced, and so it was very easy to draft the meat and potatoes of this agreement," she said.

She recalled hearing doubts from critics about an agreement ever being struck, but she still saw a way.

"You can't just go one time and think that something's going to happen after that. You have to keep showing up, keep having good conversations and sometimes very difficult ones," she said.

The agreement covers emergency calls, requests for mutual aid, temporary detainment or arrest, pursuits, use of force and extradition. The pact has no expanded arrest authority for the Highway Patrol.

"If any sort of emergency comes out -- a domestic disturbance, a car crash, an active shooter, anything -- any law enforcement officer that's close can respond to that, and not have to consider whether they have the jurisdiction to be there, and then depending on who maybe a suspect is, if they have the coverage to deal with that person," Clawson Huibregtse said.